On Tuesday, Stanford junior center Maxime Raynaud became the fourth Cardinal to enter the transfer portal, joining Kanaan Carlyle, Andrej Stojakovic, and Max Murrell.

Raynaud was named Pac-12 Most Improved Player, averaging 15.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game this past season on 56.7% shooting from the field, 36.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 78.4% shooting from the foul line. He made tremendous strides from his sophomore year in which he averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game.

Of all the players who Stanford has lost to the portal, this one stings the most. He should have a really productive senior season and be able to make a real impact somewhere. Not to mention the fact that he is a junior who is only one year away from getting his degree. If he does transfer out, hopefully he’ll be able to at least finish his Stanford degree over the summer before he arrives at his new school.

With so many players in the transfer portal, whoever takes over the Stanford head coaching position is going to have a lot of guys to reach out to see if they can be persuaded to come back. Given he is so close to finishing his degree and has already put three years into the Stanford program, Raynaud feels like the one who should be most persuadable to come back. It’ll be interesting to see if he ends up leaving for good or if he decides to come back to The Farm for one more year.

