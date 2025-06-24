Stanford announces nine transfers

Stanford football has formally announced nine transfers in advance of fall training camp:

Redshirt senior linebacker Hunter Barth (Cal); redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Nick Fattig (Texas Tech); redshirt senior quarterback Ben Gulbranson (Oregon State); redshirt junior offensive lineman Nathan Mejia (Sacramento State); redshirt freshman defensive back Sam Neely III (Wake Forest); fifth year wide receiver David Pantelis (Yale); redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan Rizk (Central Florida); sophomore defensive back Breylan Thompson (Yale); graduate student defensive back Jordan Washington(Dartmouth).

Barth should immediately be a starter at inside linebacker given what he did in a Golden Bears uniform. Fattig and Mejia should both compete for snaps on the offensive line, adding depth to that unit. Fattig most comfortable playing at guard while Mejia is most comfortable playing at center. Neely, Thompson, and Washington all look to add depth to the secondary, Washington and Thompson both seeing a good deal of action at their previous stops while Neely did not see any action as a true freshman.

At wide receiver, Pantelis had a productive career at Yale, totaling 1661 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 119 receptions. He should absolutely be in the mix to get some snaps and certainly add even more depth to Stanford’s wide receiving unit. As for the quarterbacks, both Rizk and Gulbranson should be in the mix to compete for the starting job. That’s why they were added. Between the two, I think Rizk has better odds of landing the starting job, but Gulbranson is an experienced player who has taken a lot of snaps. It’ll be fun to see what both guys bring to the quarterback room.

All around, this is a nice group of players for Stanford to add to their team. While some of them have more of an opportunity to see the field right away, all of them have a chance to make the program better and at an absolute minimum add legit depth at their respective positions. It’ll be fun to see how these guys adjust to life on The Farm and how fall camp goes.

