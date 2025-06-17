Stanford lands 2026 3-star OT Jalayne Miller

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 high 3-star offensive tackle Jalayne Miller out of Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona. Miller had a top of three of Stanford (5/16), Auburn (5/30), and Wisconsin (6/6) all schools he took official visits to. After evaluating his options upon taking those visits, he has decided that Stanford is where he wants to play.

Hudl: Jalayne Miller

Listed at 6’6”, 300 pounds, Miller has terrific size for an offensive tackle with a 5.7 Rivals rating, right on the edge of being a 4-star. Per his huddle page, he has a 26” vertical leap, benches 275 pounds, squats 335 pounds, deadlifts 445 pounds, and does a clean lift at 225 pounds. On top of having great size, he also has a nice blend of strength and overall athleticism.

When watching his film, what really stands out about Miller is just how physically imposing he is and how much he dominates the line of scrimmage. He does a marvelous job of overpowering his opponents and driving them into the ground. He’s like a tractor that plows into people with tremendous force and inertia. When you couple that with his sound footwork, you got something exciting to work with.

What also makes this commitment great for Stanford is who they beat out. Auburn and Wisconsin are both strong programs that have rich histories and traditions. To beat out programs like that for a guy of Miller’s caliber is huge. It speaks to the ability of Stanford to sell their vision of the program.

All in all, Jalayne Miller is a fantastic pickup for the Cardinal. Along with Blaise Thomassie, they are starting to really pick up steam with their offensive line recruiting. It’ll be fun to see who else they can add to the fold and what the future of Stanford’s offensive line has in store.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com