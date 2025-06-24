2026 WR Atticus Joseph commits to Stanford

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 wide receiver Atticus Joseph out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Two weeks after taking an official visit to Duke the weekend of June 6th, Joseph took an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 20th. After checking out both schools, Joseph decided Stanford is where he wants to be.

Hudl: Atticus Joseph

Listed at 6’0”, 170 pounds, Joseph is a little small for a wide receiver, but he should be able to add some mass and put on some weight. When watching his tape, what stands out is how fast he is. While all college prospects look fast relative to their high school peers, his speed legitimately is something to get excited about. He has returned kicks and punts, possessing a nice feel for making plays in the return game with good vision. He also has terrific hands, capable of making tough catches in traffic.

Another thing that stands out about Joseph is he plays with a lot of fire and passion. He seems to carry some of that cornerback swag to offense. He gets pumped up after making good plays and is somebody that brings energy that others can feed off of.

Speaking of cornerback, while he is listed as a wide receiver on his commitment graphic, there is a chance he gets used on defense. There is a possibility Stanford tries him out at cornerback as well. So there are a number of different possibilities for how he might be used.

The only real question with Joseph is his size. It would be nice if he could get a little bigger, but once again, he should be able to add more weight once he gets to college. And then hey, you don’t want him to bulk up too much as his speed and quickness is where he’s most dangerous.

While he isn’t the biggest name the Cardinal have added to their 2026 class, Atticus Joseph is someone who they should be excited about landing. He’s got terrific speed, hands, and feel in the return game. It’ll be fun to see what kind of impact he makes be it on offense, defense, or special teams.

