Stanford MBB names Eric Reveno General Manager

Taking a page out of the Stanford football playbook, Stanford men’s basketball has named a general manager of their own in Eric Reveno, who has been serving as the associate head coach of the program since Kyle Smith took over as head coach. Reveno will continue to serve as associate head coach in addition to his general manager duties.

Per Stanford’s press release: “Reveno’s new responsibilities will include management of name, image and likeness (NIL) and revenue strategy, roster and scholarship optimization, and operational and infrastructure alignment. The role will work closely with campus leaders across Stanford departments.”

Given a basketball team has a lot fewer players than a football team, it’s kinda interesting that Stanford has made the decision to carve out this role. At the same time, given the ever-increasing complex nature of college athletics having someone handle these responsibilities apart from the head coach makes a lot of sense and should free up Kyle Smith to focus more on just coaching, recruiting, and game planning.

“I am honored to step into this role at a time of existential change in college athletics,” said Reveno in the team release. “The opportunity to help shape the future of Stanford Basketball – supporting our student-athletes, coaches, and campus – is both humbling and energizing. We have the opportunity to develop amazing young men, build championship teams and impact all of college athletics.”

“Rev has been running point on half of this stuff for years, now we’re just making it official,” Smith added. “He knows how to get things done, he challenges our thinking, and he always puts the players first. Having him as General Manager gives us a real edge in a landscape that is changing fast.”

Eric Reveno has plenty of experience at Stanford and knows the school like the back of his hand. In addition to having a stellar playing career from 1985-1989, Reveno also has served on the coaching staffs of Mike Montgomery and Trent Johnson. If there’s anyone that knows what it takes to be successful at Stanford, it’s him.

All in all, having Eric Reveno take on this general manager role is great for Stanford men’s basketball. He’s a perfect fit for the role and now gets to offer his insights and expertise in new avenues. It’ll be interesting to see how the program grows under his leadership in tandem with Kyle Smith.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com