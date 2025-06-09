2026 4-star APB Ryelan Morris flips from Baylor to Stanford

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 4-star all-purpose back Ryelan Morris out of Honey Grove High School in Honey Grove, Texas. Morris was previously committed to Baylor but after taking an official visit to Stanford the weekend of May 31st has decided to make his pledge to the Cardinal official. Morris also took unofficial visits to Stanford on April 12th of this year and June 12th of last year, so he’s been on The Farm a few times now.

Hudl: Ryelan Morris

“I want to take the time to thank everyone who has believed in my up until this point!” Morris said in his social media post. “So many people have poured into me and helped shape me into the man I have become! I’d like to thank every coach who has ever reached out to me and took a chance on a boy from a small school who always dreamed of the opportunities I’ve been able to have!

“Shout out to my parents, who have supported me in every decision up to this point and made me feel like whatever I decide, I will be successful! With God on my side and knowing that this decision will change my life forever.

“That being said, I am committed to STANFORD UNIVERSITY. Go CARD!!!!!”

In addition to Stanford and Baylor, Morris held offers from Houston, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, SMU, Texas Tech, UNLV, North Texas, USC, UTSA, Vanderbilt, and Washington State. He took several visits to Oklahoma, so they were the other program that was strongly vying to flip him.

Listed at 5’10”, 175 pounds with a 5.8 Rivals rating, Morris has terrific speed and agility. He has fantastic vision and has a nice feel for the game. He bursts through holes well and is difficult for opposing defenses to bring down. He’s cut out of the same kind of cloth as running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love, who made opponents pay due to their agility, speed, and juking abilities.

Of course, Morris has a lot to prove if he is ever going to be mentioned in the same sentence as those two Cardinal legends. Something that a lot of all-purpose backs struggle with is the physicality of the game and being durable as they tend to be smaller. Former Stanford running back E.J. Smith came to The Farm with a lot of hype but never was able to deliver in large part due to being injured all the time. Morris better make sure he can get stronger and get his body ready to handle the pounding of the college game. If he’s able to do that, he has a chance to be special.

