Stanford Football announces powerful alumni coalition

On Friday, Stanford Football announced a powerful alumni coalition called “Stanford Football Alumni United.” The coalition is composed of several iconic Cardinal alumni who have found success both on and off the field: Christian McCaffrey, John Lynch, Richard Sherman, Tyler Gaffney, Chuck Evans, David Bergeron, Darran Baird, Bo McNally, and James Carlos McFall.

Via Stanford Athletics: Stanford Football Alumni United Launches

The goal of this collation is to provide even more support to Stanford football players and help them reach their full potential both on and off the field, helping them to unlock all the doors that Stanford can open. In the process, the ultimate goal is to help Stanford Football become a powerhouse program again that represents the excellence that Stanford strives to represent.

“Stanford can offer it all — it challenged me, supported me, and helped me grow as a player and a person,” San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey said in the Stanford Athletics release. “Now it’s our turn to give back and ensure today’s players have every opportunity to succeed at the highest level. We’re building something that lasts.”

With Andrew Luck as general manager and this coalition now being formed, Stanford is sending a strong message that they care about football and want to return to the top of the sport. Stanford has put a lot of effort into getting the student body more engaged with the football program. A prime example is the transformation that has happened at The Axe & Palm (TAP), a popular burger and shake joint on campus. During the last six months or so, a lot of Stanford football memorabilia and photos have been added as décor, giving the place much more of a central focus on Stanford football. Things like that help to fire up the student body and get them more excited to come to games.

Going back to the coalition, I think it’s great that Stanford is putting something like this together. As they look to get back to the top of college football, involving the same guys who helped them reach the top in the first place is a great place to start. Obviously more work needs to be done, and these guys understand that. But at the same time, you must start somewhere and show that you care. Stanford is showing that. Now it’s just a matter of delivering and convincing top players that Stanford is a place where you can truly do it all.

