Stanford Co-DC Andy Thompson likes the effort and passion from the defense

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 high 3-star offensive tackle Jalayne Miller.
Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 high 3-star offensive lineman Blaise Thomassie.
Stanford men’s basketball has named a general manager of their own in Eric Reveno.
Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 offensive tackle Kaden Scherer out of Georgetown, TX.
Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 3-star athlete Jason Hill Jr. out of Folsom, CA.
