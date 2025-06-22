Stanford WR coach Tyler Osborne likes how his unit is taking shape

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 offensive tackle Kaden Scherer out of Georgetown, TX.
Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 3-star athlete Jason Hill Jr. out of Folsom, CA.
Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 3-star athlete Jack Duckworth out of Rockwall, Texas.
Adam Gorney with an update on Stanford target Luke Fahey.
2025 point guard Jaylen Petty announced on Instagram that he has decommitted from Stanford.
