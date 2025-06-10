Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud boosts draft stock at NBA Combine

At this year’s NBA Combine, Stanford big man Maxime Raynaud balled out in the scrimmage, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two turnovers in 24:31 minutes of action. Raynaud shot 7-12 from the field, 2-5 from 3-point range, and 4-4 at the foul line, scoring at an efficient clip.

BOX SCORE: NBA Draft Combine

Listed at 7’1”, 240 pounds, Raynaud is a talented big man that can score in a variety of ways and is a legitimate threat from 3-point range. He can put the ball on the floor and has developed a wide array of moves, making him difficult to stop when he’s got the ball. Obviously, his offensive repertoire was on full display in the combine scrimmage.

Going into the combine, I felt like Raynaud’s draft range was late first round/early second round. Somewhere in the 25-35 range. After his strong performance in the scrimmage, it’s very possible he gets drafted higher than that. We might be looking at 15-25 being his draft range instead. That would put him just outside of the lottery pick range of 1-14. On top of having a strong combine, Raynaud had a strong senior season at Stanford. He was runner up for ACC Player of the Year, averaging 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game on 46.7% shooting from the field, 34.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.0% shooting from the foul line. So it’s not like his combine performance was a one-off. He has consistently been one of the top big men prospects in the NBA and he showed that once again in the combine.

Looking ahead to June’s NBA Draft, it will be interesting to see where Raynaud goes. He certainly has the skills to last in the NBA for a while and be a solid rotation player. He has a combination of size and skill that isn’t easy to find even in today’s game.

