Stanford lands commitment from 2026 OT Kaden Scherer

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 offensive tackle Kaden Scherer out of Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas. Scherer took his official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 7th and was offered in early May. In addition to Stanford, Scherer held offers from Baylor, Connecticut, Houston, Kansas State, Northwestern, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulane, Washington State, and some smaller schools including Ivy League.

Hudl: Kaden Scherer

Listed at 6’6”, 280 pounds, Scherer has good size and is comfortable lining up as either a right or left tackle. He’s only played on year on the offensive line in high school after previously playing tight end and defensive end, so he still has a lot of growth to do, which is exciting. He has great physical tools to work with and has the potential to be molded into a solid offensive tackle in the coming seasons.

When looking at Scherer’s film, what stands out is how physically imposing he is. It’s little surprise he got moved to the offensive line given his size and overall physical gifts. He moves well and is effective both in the run blocking and pass blocking. On top of that, there’s even a highlight of him catching a pass and scoring a touchdown, so he’s got the hands to be used in trick plays.

All in all, Kaden Scherer is a nice pickup for Stanford. Offensive line is a highly developmental position and you want to add guys who have a lot of upside and potential growth. Scherer definitely checks off that box. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm and how he develops.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com