2025 PG Jaylen Petty decommits from Stanford

2025 point guard Jaylen Petty announced on Instagram that he has decommitted from Stanford despite signing with the program earlier this spring.

Petty posted on Instagram: “Announcing my decommitment from Stanford University. I am reopening my recruitment and excited to explore new opportunities. I’m blessed and covered by God in this journey. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Obviously for Stanford, losing Petty is a major bummer. He’s extremely talented and has a lot of promise coming from a strong basketball region in Seattle. At the same time, Stanford has a fair amount of depth in the backcourt with incoming transfer Jeremy Dent-Smith, incoming freshman Ebuka Okorie, sophomore Anthony Batson, senior Benny Gealer, and redshirt junior Ryan Agarwal. So, it’s not like they’re light on guards.

As for Petty, I’ll be curious to see where he lands. Having previously been committed to Stanford should boost his recruiting profile. Hopefully for him he’ll be able to land at another high major program. He certainly has the talent to play at that level from the tape that I’ve seen.

