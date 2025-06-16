2026 3-star OL Blaise Thomassie commits to Stanford

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 high 3-star offensive lineman Blaise Thomassie out of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Thomassie took an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 6th and decided he had seen enough after previously having other official visits scheduled afterwards.

Listed at 6’5”, 290 pounds, Thomassie projects to play offensive tackle at Stanford and has a 5.7 Rivals rating, on the cusp of being a 4-star. While a lot of scouting services have him listed as an interior offensive lineman, Thomassie confirmed in a recent interview that Stanford intends to start him at tackle and then see where things go from there.

“They’re gonna start me at tackle. I know I’m listed on the services as an interior lineman, but most of the schools now want me to play tackle,” Thomassie explained. “I do have the length to play tackle. He [Offensive line coach Al Netter] is gonna start me at tackle, but if there’s an open spot on the interior, he sees me as versatile enough to play there.”

When watching his film, what stands out about Thomassie is his footwork. He moves his feet well and is quick, capable of pulling and staying in front of quick defensive ends. He also has sound technique in pass blocking and run blocking while having a big body on him. There’s a lot to like and no reason to think he won’t become a sound starter at either tackle spot.

What makes this commitment cool for Stanford is the fact that Thomassie was originally projected to commit to Florida, a major SEC program. To get a recruit to come to Stanford over Florida bodes well for the type of recruiting momentum that Stanford is building and the vision that general manager Andrew Luck and the entire coaching staff is selling.

Overall, Stanford should be excited to be adding Blaise Thomassie to their team. He has all the pieces to become a productive starter at either offensive tackle spot and in the process, they pried him away from one of the most storied programs in college football.

