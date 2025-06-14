2026 3-star ATH Jason Hill Jr. commits to Stanford

Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 3-star athlete Jason Hill Jr. out of Folsom High School in Folsom, CA. Hill took an official visit to Stanford the weekend of May 31st and decided to make his commitment official shortly thereafter. Hill also held offers from Arkansas, Colorado State, Mississippi, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, and Washington State.

Listed at 6’0”, 160 pounds, Hill is rated as a 3-star wide receiver by Rivals with a 5.5 Rivals rating. However, he projects to play cornerback at Stanford. Hence the "athlete" designation. It will certainly be interesting to see how he does playing defense as other schools were looking at him as a receiver.

Having said that, when watching his film, it’s clear that he’s extremely comfortable playing as a cornerback. He reads receivers well, has great hands, and a good burst of speed after securing an interception. On top of that, he plays with physicality and tackles with good form. He certainly has all the tools to become an effective cornerback at the next level.

What makes Hill’s commitment cool for Stanford is that he’s a West Coast guy playing down the road in Folsom. While Stanford has a national brand that allows them to recruit well across the country, it’s always nice to land West Coast guys, especially in-state. Just for the purposes of keeping that pipeline going.

Something that is certain to help Hill is having a father who has played at the highest level in wide receiver Jason Hill who was a third round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Washington State. Hill played in the NFL from 2007-2012, totaling 78 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. Having someone in your life who knows what it takes to compete at the highest level can only help one reach their full potential.

One other thing worth noting is general manager Andrew Luck is in the commitment graphic that Hill chose to post on social media. That just speaks to the impact that Luck is making on the recruiting trail and the excitement that recruits have about the chance to play under him.

Overall, Jason Hill Jr. is good pickup for Stanford. He’s got tremendous upside at cornerback and then due to his wide receiver skills, there’s always a chance they could utilize him in some offensive packages as well as the return game should the opportunities arise. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm.

