On Tuesday, Stanford senior power forward Max Murrell entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Joining Murrell in the portal from Stanford are freshmen Andrej Stojakovic and Kanaan Carlyle. Carlyle confirmed his intent to enter the portal on Sunday while Stojakovic followed suit a day later. Both players officially entered the portal on Tuesday along with Murrell.

Murrell committed to Stanford as a 4-star recruit ranked 120th in the Rivals150 for the 2020 class out of Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska. At 6’9”, 200 pounds, he has tremendous athleticism and can really jump. He’s quick inside and has the tools to play the small forward, power forward, and even center positions. He can stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter. His versatility is great in this small ball era.

For his career, Murrell averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game. As for his shooting percentages, he shot 39.2% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range, and 82.5% from the foul line. He only played in 17 games this past season due to injury. He was never able to really get into a good rhythm offensively, though he did average career-highs in rebounds (2.1) and blocks (0.9) per game.

Overall, Max Murrell has the potential to be a really nice pick up for somebody. Creighton, Nebraska, and Omaha are three programs to keep an eye on. If he wants to play close to home, I think odds are good he could end up at one of those three programs. Creighton originally offering him a scholarship out of high school.

