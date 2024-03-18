One day after Stanford freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle entered the transfer portal, another Cardinal freshman decided to join him in small forward Andrej Stojakovic.

Stojakovic committed to Stanford as a 5-star recruit out of Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California and was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2023. While he didn’t live up to expectations, Stojakovic still was a solid freshman, averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on 40.9% shooting from the field, 32.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 52.8% shooting from the foul line. He had a season high of 20 points in Stanford’s home victory over USC and had nine games of 10+ points in 32 games played. He also had two games where he scored 18 points against Santa Clara and Eastern Washington.

Stanford’s new coach would of course love to have Stojakovic and Carlyle both back. The question will be whether or not they’ll be able to sell them on their vision for the Stanford program and convince them that while last season didn’t go the way they wanted; brighter days are ahead if they remain committed to the program.

It’ll be interesting to see where Stojakovic and Carlyle both end up and whether not either one of them will withdraw from the portal and decide to stay on The Farm. One thing is for certain: Whoever takes the Stanford job is going to have their work cut out for them. Any help they can get in year one will be greatly welcomed.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com