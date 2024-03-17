On Sunday, Stanford freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle confirmed to CardinalSportsReport.com his intent to enter the transfer portal. The decision comes following Stanford’s decision to part ways with head coach Jerod Haase after eight seasons and no NCAA tournament appearances during his tenure.

After missing the first eight games of the season due to a Stanford related academic issue, Carlyle had a strong freshman season on The Farm. He averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game on 38.6% shooting from the field, 32.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.6% shooting from the foul line. Carlyle had a season high 31 points against Washington State and scored 28 points in Stanford’s home win over Arizona, earning him Associated Press National Player of the Week honors.

While he did slow down a bit towards the end of the season, Carlyle overall had a strong freshman season and showed why he was rated a 4-star recruit coming out of Overtime Elite. At 6’3”, 185 pounds, he’s a bit undersized but has tremendous quickness and a killer scoring instinct. He just needs to learn how to play more under control and get a better command of the point guard position.

It'll be interesting to see where Carlyle ends up and whether or not the new head coach for Stanford will be able to convince him to come back. He would certainly a be a nice piece to have on the roster for next season.

