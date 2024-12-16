Stanford Football transfer roundup: Monday, December 16th

The transfer portal season for college football is in full swing and Stanford has had several players enter the portal at seasons’ end. For key transfers I aim to do individual write ups, but with so many guys entering, I thought it would also be good to do a quick roundup of all the guys who have entered the portal so far for the Cardinal.

As you can see from the top, two of Stanford’s quarterbacks Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson have both entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers. Daniels finding a home at Auburn today. Since I have already provided write ups on those two guys, give those a read if you want more thoughts on what their departures mean for the program. The short answer is it frees up more opportunities for quarterbacks Elijah Brown and Bear Bachmeier. Brown will be a redshirt freshman in 2025 while Bachmeier will be a true freshman.

In addition, Stanford also landed a commitment from Nevada transfer OL Tyson Ruffins on Saturday. Read the linked article above to learn more about him.

As of now, the following guys are listed as either in the transfer portal or having exited the portal via finding a new school. I just updated things on that front so as of this moment, things are up to date:

DB Evan Jackson, WR David Kasemervisz, OL Austin Uke, OL Connor McLaughlin (transferred to South Florida), P Connor Weselman, 3-star WR Jayson Raines, 2-star QB Justin Lamson, WR Ahmari Borden, DB Brandon Jones, LB Aaron Armitage, WR Chase Farrell, 3-star OL Luke Baklenko (transferred to Oklahoma), 3-star DB Omari Porter, 3-star DB Jaden Slocum, 2-star RB Ryan Butler, 3-star DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, WR Jackson Harris, 2-star DB Kale Lucas, 3-star TE Lukas Ungar, OL Trevor Mayberry, and 3-star QB Ashton Daniels (transferred to Auburn).

Most of the guys who have entered the portal for Stanford are entering as graduate transfers with their degree in hand. The following are guys who are entering the portal as undergraduates before completing their degree: Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (sophomore/rising junior), Chase Farrell (freshman/rising sophomore), Luke Baklenko (sophomore/rising junior), Ahmari Borden (redshirt freshman/rising redshirt sophomore), and Jackson Harris (redshirt freshman/rising redshirt sophomore).

When looking at all the guys who have entered the portal, probably the biggest losses are Daniels, Lamson, and Baklenko. Daniels was the starting quarterback this season and while he wasn’t perfect, he did make a lot of winning plays for Stanford and showed a fantastic ability to run, which was needed given the weaknesses of the offensive line. Lamson was used as more of a situational quarterback that came in on short yardage plays, but he made some really key plays this season both with his ability to run in the red zone and also with the limited throws that he did make. He was clutch this season.

And then with Baklenko, you’re losing an offensive lineman who was frequently starting. Ideally, you’d have him back as well. Everybody else honestly isn’t too much of a loss. Wide receiver Jackson Harris showed flashes, but with the emergence of Emmett Mosley V, his role plummeted greatly.

So, I think if you’re Stanford on the whole you have to feel good about how the transfer portal season has gone up to this point. Especially now that they have added a nice offensive lineman from Nevada in Tyson Ruffins. It’ll be interesting to see what this next week brings for Stanford in the portal.

