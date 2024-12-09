Stanford QB Ashton Daniels enters the transfer portal

Stanford junior quarterback Ashton Daniels has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and is rated as a 3-star transfer by Rivals. Daniels spent the last two seasons as the starting quarterback for Stanford. During his career, Daniels threw for 3,986 yards, 21 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while completing 60.8% of his passes. He also rushed for 1,117 yards and nine touchdowns for an average of 4.0 yards per carry.

This past season as a junior, Daniels threw for 1,700 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 62.7% of his passes. He also rushed for 669 yards and three touchdowns for an average of 4.5 yards per carry.

For the first two years of the Troy Taylor era, Taylor needed someone to come in and be the starting quarterback and Daniels did that to the best of his ability. He wasn’t perfect and made a lot of mistakes as his ACC-leading 12 interceptions this season would tell you. But at the same time, he worked really hard, played with a lot of fire, and was a guy who had the respect of his teammates. Daniels also made a lot of winning plays, too.

While I do think in an ideal world, Daniels would be back for Stanford next season, his departure frees up the opportunity for Stanford to build around a new quarterback for the future in Elijah Brown and Bear Bachmeier. It’ll be interesting to see how quarterback development goes for Stanford next season and also where Daniels ends up for the remainder of his college career.

