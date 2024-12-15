Stanford lands Nevada OL transfer Tyson Ruffins

On Saturday, Stanford football landed a commitment from Nevada transfer offensive lineman Tyson Ruffins, making him the first transfer the Cardinal have landed this transfer portal season.

As a true freshman in 2023, Ruffins played in four games for the Wolfpack, preserving his ability to redshirt. He made two starts at the very end of the season and then carried that experience with him into the 2024 season in which he started in nine games while missing two games due to injury. Ruffins was also named Mountain West Freshman of the Week back in August for his performance against SMU.

Listed at 6’2”, 291 pounds, Ruffins was rated a 3-star recruit with a 5.6 rating by Rivals in the 2023 class out of Poly High School in Long Beach, California. Ruffins was a high academic kid in high school, getting offers from Air Force, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Pennsylvania, and Yale. The kind of student you were in high school is something that Stanford factors into to transfer admissions process and that clearly was a factor in Ruffins’ case.

Given the weakness of the offensive line for Stanford this season, it’s huge for them to land a guy like Ruffins. He brings starter experience and a hunger to compete at a higher level than the Mountain West. On top of that, he's got three years of eligibility left. It’ll be fun to see what Ruffins brings to the program and how much his presence elevates the offensive line production in the coming seasons.

