Stanford QB Justin Lamson enters the transfer portal

Ashton Daniels isn’t the only Stanford quarterback entering the transfer portal. Senior quarterback Justin Lamson is also entering the portal and like Daniels is entering as a graduate transfer.

Lamson transferred to Stanford from Syracuse and spent the last two seasons on The Farm. He came to Stanford with the hopes of winning the starting quarterback job but ended up being used in short yardage/goal line situations in addition to being a backup.

During his two years at Stanford, Lamson threw for 804 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 45.9% of his passes. He also rushed for 428 yards and 13 touchdowns for an average of 2.3 yards per carry.

This past season, Lamson threw for 300 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 51.1% of his passes. He also rushed for 94 yards and eight touchdowns for an average of 1.4 yards per carry.

While he ended up not having the role at Stanford that he was hoping to have, Lamson was an important player for Stanford these past couple of seasons. He brought leadership and made his share of clutch plays. In addition to having a great nose for the end zone around the goal line, Lamson also made some clutch throws. Most notably his touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V on 4th down to help Stanford upset Louisville.

Similar to Daniels leaving, Lamson’s departure frees up more opportunities for quarterbacks Elijah Brown and Bear Bachmeier. Brown will be a redshirt freshman next season while Bachmeier will be a true freshman. It’ll be interesting to see how that quarterback competition goes and also where Lamson ends up finishing his college career. I know Lamson wants an opportunity to be a starter somewhere, so I’m sure that’s going to be a major factor in his decision.

