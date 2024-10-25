Stanford WBB Cardinal & White Scrimmage set for Saturday

Advertisement

in other news

Recap: No. 2 Stanford MSOC gets shut out at San Francisco

Recap: No. 2 Stanford MSOC gets shut out at San Francisco

On Thursday, No. 2 Stanford men’s soccer fell to San Francisco on the road by a final score of 2-0.

 • Ben Parker
Stanford LB Gaethan Bernadel is looking forward to bouncing back vs. SMU

Stanford LB Gaethan Bernadel is looking forward to bouncing back vs. SMU

Stanford senior inside linebacker Gaethan Bernadel shares his thoughts on SMU.

Premium content
 • Ben Parker
Stanford freshman RB Chris Davis Jr. is fired up to play No. 21 SMU

Stanford freshman RB Chris Davis Jr. is fired up to play No. 21 SMU

Before Stanford's game against No. 21 SMU on Saturday, freshman running back Chris Davis Jr. answered some questions.

Premium content
 • Ben Parker
Stanford RBs coach Malcolm Agnew talks progress of his room

Stanford RBs coach Malcolm Agnew talks progress of his room

Before Stanford’s game against No. 21 SMU on Saturday, running backs coach Malcolm Agnew shared his thoughts.

Premium content
 • Ben Parker
Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB sweeps No. 12 SMU

Recap: No. 5 Stanford WVB sweeps No. 12 SMU

On Wednesday, No. 5 Stanford women’s volleyball defeated No. 12 SMU 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 35-33).

 • Ben Parker

in other news

Recap: No. 2 Stanford MSOC gets shut out at San Francisco

Recap: No. 2 Stanford MSOC gets shut out at San Francisco

On Thursday, No. 2 Stanford men’s soccer fell to San Francisco on the road by a final score of 2-0.

 • Ben Parker
Stanford LB Gaethan Bernadel is looking forward to bouncing back vs. SMU

Stanford LB Gaethan Bernadel is looking forward to bouncing back vs. SMU

Stanford senior inside linebacker Gaethan Bernadel shares his thoughts on SMU.

Premium content
 • Ben Parker
Stanford freshman RB Chris Davis Jr. is fired up to play No. 21 SMU

Stanford freshman RB Chris Davis Jr. is fired up to play No. 21 SMU

Before Stanford's game against No. 21 SMU on Saturday, freshman running back Chris Davis Jr. answered some questions.

Premium content
 • Ben Parker
Published Oct 25, 2024
Stanford WBB Cardinal & White Scrimmage set for Saturday
circle avatar
Ben Parker  •  CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@slamdunk406

On Saturday, October 26th, Stanford women’s basketball will hold their Cardinal & White Scrimmage at Maples Pavilion. The scrimmage will begin at 10:00 AM with doors opening at 9:45 AM. Admission is free to the public.

GoStanford.com: Women’s Basketball Hosts Cardinal & White Scrimmage Saturday

READ: Stanford WBB 2024-25 ACC schedule released

READ: Stanford WBB 2024-25 non-conference schedule released

This will give Stanford fans a sneak peak of what things will look like with Kate Paye as head coach. Paye is taking over for legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer after being her associate head coach for a long stretch of time. It’ll be interesting to see Paye running things out there instead of VanDerveer.

This year’s Cardinal squad has a lot of new faces such as transfers Tess Heal and Mary Ashley Stevenson along with freshmen Harper Peterson, Shay Ijiwoye, and Kennedy Umeh. It’ll be fun to see how they look on the court together on Saturday and how they are starting to gel with the returning players.

This scrimmage will of course happen before Stanford football takes the field against Wake Forest at 12:30 PM PT on ACC Network for homecoming. Stanford football has lost four games in a row and is in desperate need of a win to give their season a ray of hope. I’ll be very curious to see how they look on Saturday as well.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com

Stanford
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement