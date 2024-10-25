Stanford WBB Cardinal & White Scrimmage set for Saturday

On Saturday, October 26th, Stanford women’s basketball will hold their Cardinal & White Scrimmage at Maples Pavilion. The scrimmage will begin at 10:00 AM with doors opening at 9:45 AM. Admission is free to the public.

This will give Stanford fans a sneak peak of what things will look like with Kate Paye as head coach. Paye is taking over for legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer after being her associate head coach for a long stretch of time. It’ll be interesting to see Paye running things out there instead of VanDerveer.

This year’s Cardinal squad has a lot of new faces such as transfers Tess Heal and Mary Ashley Stevenson along with freshmen Harper Peterson, Shay Ijiwoye, and Kennedy Umeh. It’ll be fun to see how they look on the court together on Saturday and how they are starting to gel with the returning players.

This scrimmage will of course happen before Stanford football takes the field against Wake Forest at 12:30 PM PT on ACC Network for homecoming. Stanford football has lost four games in a row and is in desperate need of a win to give their season a ray of hope. I’ll be very curious to see how they look on Saturday as well.

