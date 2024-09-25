On Tuesday September 24th, the ACC released their conference schedules for men’s and women’s basketball. Below is the 18-game schedule for Stanford women’s basketball. In addition to this being Stanford’s first year in the ACC, this also Stanford’s first year with Kate Paye as head coach.

The first ACC game for Stanford will be a road game at Cal on Friday, December 13th at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX. Stanford and Cal will not have yet finished their non-conference play, so they’ll be getting an early jump on league play with this first game. Kinda fun for both teams to begin ACC play against each other.

Stanford will then play two more non-conference games before resuming ACC play. The next ACC game will be at SMU on Thursday, January 2nd at 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network. Stanford will stay on the road to face Clemson on Sunday, January 5th at 11:00 AM PT on CW.

Stanford will then come home to face Florida State on Thursday, January 9th at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX. Stanford will stay home to face NC State on Sunday, January 12th at 12:00 PM PT on ESPN.

Stanford will then hit the road again to the state of North Carolina for two games. Up first will be a game at Wake Forest on Thursday, January 16th at 3:00 PM PT on ACCNX. After that will be a game at Duke on Sunday, January 19th on ESPN or ESPN2. Tipoff is TBA.

Stanford will then return home to face Cal on Thursday, January 23rd at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX. That will be the only game the Cardinal will play that week.

After getting a week off, Stanford will stay at home for a pair of games. On Thursday, January 30th at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Pittsburgh will come to The Farm. On Sunday, February 2nd at 12:00 PM PT on CW, North Carolina will come To The Farm.

Stanford will then hit the road once more for two games. On Thursday, February 6th at 5:30 PM PT on ESPN, Stanford will play at Notre Dame. On Sunday, February 9th at 9:00 AM PT on ESPN2, Stanford will play at Louisville.

Following the road trip to face the Irish and Cardinals, Stanford will return home for a two-game homestand. On Thursday, February 13th at 7:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford will face Syracuse on The Farm. On Sunday, February 16th at 2:00 PM PT on ACCN, Stanford will face Boston College on The Farm.

Stanford will then have just four games left of ACC play. Two at home and two on the road. Up first will be a road trip to the Commonwealth of Virginia. On Thursday, February 20th at 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford will play at Virginia Tech. On Sunday, February 23rd at 3:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford will play at Virginia.

Finally, Stanford will close with two homes games. On Thursday, February 27th at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford will welcome Miami to Maples Pavilion. On Sunday, March 2nd at 2:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford will face Georgia Tech for Senior Day.

I’ll have more thoughts that break down the matchups as the season gets closer but suffice to say it’s going to be interesting to see how Stanford handles the travel and all that. Given they are playing 18 games with two road games at Cal and SMU, that actually makes this schedule pretty manageable. Not to mention Louisville and Notre Dame not exactly being “East Coast.” I think the biggest thing for Stanford is to make sure they don’t travel much in the non-conference portion of the schedule and for the most part, they accomplish that. Should be a fun season in year one of the Kate Paye era.

