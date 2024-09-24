The 2024-25 Stanford women’s basketball non-conference schedule has been released. This will be the first season for the Cardinal with Kate Paye as head coach.

The following is the slate of the games the Cardinal will play before ACC play begins with bold being home, italics being neutral site, and no marking being away:

Wednesday, October 30th vs. Cal State Los Angeles (Exhibition)

Monday, November 4th vs. Le Moyne

Thursday, November 7th vs. Washington State

Sunday, November 10th vs. Gonzaga

Wednesday, November 13th vs. UC Davis

Sunday, November 17th at Indiana

Friday, November 22nd vs. Morgan State

Monday, November 25th vs. Cal Poly

Friday, November 29th vs. UC San Diego

Thursday, December 5th at LSU (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Monday, December 16th vs. UTSA

Friday, December 20th vs. Ohio State (Chase Center in San Francisco)

When looking at this schedule, it’s a bit more challenging than the schedule the men have for their non-conference. For one thing, they actually leave the state twice to face two quality opponents in Indiana and LSU. Those are going to be challenging road atmospheres in which Stanford will need to bring their A-game if they are to win. Stanford embarrassed Indiana last year on The Farm winning 99-64, so you know the Hoosiers will be hungry. And then LSU was in the Elite Eight last season. That’s going to be really challenging as well.

As for the home games, the games against Gonzaga and Washington State stand out. Those are two challenging opponents that will be a good test for the Cardinal. Gonzaga has gotten the better of Stanford a couple times in recent history and even when Stanford wins, it feels like it was a real battle. As for Washington State, they’re a competitive program and have really taken things up a notch the last couple of seasons. I should note, Stanford is 48-0 all-time against Washington State. This historically hasn’t been a competitive matchup at all. But as I said, Washington State is a good program and you cannot hold it against them that previous Cougars teams were unable to beat the Cardinal.

The rest of the home games are a bunch of cupcake teams. No disrespect at all to those teams, but it will be surprising if any of those games are close. If you were wondering about Le Moyne, they are a Division I program. They compete in the Northeast Conference.

Ending with the game against Ohio State at the Chase Center, that will be a lot of fun. Ohio State is coming off a season in which they lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Duke as a number two seed, so they’ll be hungry to get some redemption this season. The following day on Saturday, December 21st, Stanford men’s basketball will take on Oregon at the SAP Center in San Jose. It should be an exciting weekend of Stanford hoops.

Overall, when looking at this schedule, Stanford has a nice blend of tune up games mixed with quality out of conference opponents. It’ll be interesting to see how the Cardinal do in year one of the Kate Paye era and how they perform against this non-conference slate.

