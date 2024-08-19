In advance of the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, the ACC has released their schedule pairings for women’s basketball, which will be an inaugural 18 game slate. This means that Stanford knows their schedule pairings for the next two seasons.

In case you are wondering why the women’s basketball schedule pairings for the next two years are known and not for men’s basketball, it’s because women’s basketball will play an 18 game slate, which sets up for a much simpler schedule. Stanford will face Cal twice and then everyone else once. That means whoever they face at home one year will be the road slate the next year and vice versa.

By the way, for those that are curious, SMU women’s basketball will face Pittsburgh twice in both seasons. Some other program will then have to fill in and take Pitt’s place for the next two years after that since SMU doesn’t have a built in travel partner like Stanford and Cal have with each other.

Similar to the men’s schedule, it’ll be interesting to see how the order of games goes and how they manage travel. One thing that does help the women a bit is the fact that they play two fewer games. That makes it a bit easier in that it reduces travel and also gives them a chance to schedule a couple of non-league games that are local.

The pairings are as posted below courtesy of GoStanford.com:

2024-25

Home: Pittsburgh, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Boston College Away: SMU, Clemson, Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame Home/Away: California

2025-26

Home: SMU, Clemson, Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame Away: Pittsburgh, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Boston College Home/Away: California

