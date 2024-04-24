Stanford men’s basketball has signed a pair of incoming freshmen in 3-star small forward Evan Stinson and 3-star power forward/center Tallis Toure. Both players were committed to Washington State under Kyle Smith and flipped to Stanford upon Smith being hired as Jerod Haase’s replacement.

READ: 2024 SF Evan Stinson flips commitment from Wazzu to Stanford

READ: 2024 PF/C Tallis Toure flips from Wazzu to Stanford

Below are quotes from Smith about both players courtesy of the team release:

"We are thrilled to announce the signings of Evan Stinson and Tallis Toure. They are outstanding prospects that fit the style of play we are looking for," said Smith. "Both of these fine young men will be great fits for Stanford - they understand the benefits of the lifetime decision of the Stanford education. Evan and Tallis will flourish in this environment and will be people Stanford basketball will be proud of.

"Evan is a long, rangy wing who possesses the ability to pass, make tough, angular midrange shots, and long-range jump shots. His length and decision making make him a valuable asset as a defender and rebounder as well.

"Tallis is an emerging talent with excellent length and size. He is a unique center with the ability to play in multiple spots offensively. He has shown the ability to make perimeter shots and throw passes. He is a good shot-blocker who can provide rim protection right away, and he should be a great understudy for Maxime in his final season."

A couple of things stand out from what Smith said about both players. First, Smith likes their length and physical tools a lot. Stinson has great size and length for a wing at 6’7”, 180 pounds and the same with Toure in the front court with his 6’10”, 215 pound frame. While both players have a lot of work to do in terms of polishing their game, their potential seems to be legit. And I should add, player development is a major strength of Kyle Smith.

Secondly, both players seem to be guys who are good fits with Stanford. That’s something Smith really values. Guys who get Stanford, take the educational piece seriously, and value the chance to study at a world class university. Both players seem to get that piece as well and that matters a lot to Smith. That’s not to say that didn’t matter to Jerod Haase. It did, but there are some players he brought in who didn’t seem to be all in on that piece.

Overall, both guys seem to be good pieces for Smith to start with in his first year on The Farm. And I should add as a reminder, Stanford also signed a talented 3-star point guard in Elijah Crawford back in November. So that makes three freshmen that the Cardinal have signed for the upcoming season. That’s pretty solid. It’ll be interesting to see who else Smith adds to round out the roster whether it be through more high school players or the transfer portal.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com