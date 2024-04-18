After landing Evan Stinson, Stanford men’s basketball has landed another former Washington State commit in 2024 power forward/center Tallis Toure out of West Park High School in Roseville, California. Like Stinson, Toure committed to Washington State when Kyle Smith was still the head coach. Once Smith took the Stanford job, Toure decided to give Stanford a look and made his decision official by flipping to the Cardinal. Toure joins Elijah Crawford and Stinson as the third commit for the Cardinal in the 2024 class.

Toure was lightly recruited out of high school. The only other offer I could find him having was from Sacramento State. So, he’s really hit the jackpot here by getting recruited by Kyle Smith.

At 6’10”, 215 pounds, Toure projects to be more of a project piece for Kyle Smith. That being said, you can’t teach height and size, two things that Toure does have. And then on top of that, the Sacramento region is a very underrated in terms of the kind of basketball talent that it produces. Toure would have played against quality competition in high school and that’s something that should serve him well.

One other thing I wanted to add, is it says something positive about Smith that he’s had two players want to come join him at Stanford and make the switch from Wazzu. Leaving Wazzu for Stanford should be an easy decision, but even so. The fact that both Stinson and Toure wanted to follow their coach to The Farm speaks to their belief in him and desire to be coached by him. The work for Smith in terms of rounding out his roster is not yet done. There’s possibly other high school guys he gets, there’s transfers he’s looking at, etc. It’ll be interesting to see how the roster takes shape.

