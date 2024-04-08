Over the weekend, Stanford men’s basketball picked up a commitment from 2024 small forward Evan Stinson out of Cheney High School in Cheney, Washington. Stinson was originally committed to Washington State, but upon Kyle Smith getting the head coaching job at Stanford, he decided to check things out at Stanford, taking a visit last Wednesday. Stinson obviously had a good visit and decided to make his pledge to the Cardinal official just a couple of days later. He made the announcement both on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

In addition to Washington State and of course Stanford, Stinson also held offers from UC San Diego, Eastern Washington, Montana, Montana State, San Francisco, Seattle, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, and Utah State.

Stinson has a 4.0 GPA and clearly has done work in the classroom, making him a good fit with Stanford’s academic culture. At 6’7”, 180 pounds, he has good size for a small forward and should be able to be utilized in a variety of ways.

Stinson is the second commit for the Cardinal in the 2024 class as he joins 2024 3-star point guard Elijah Crawford, who appears to remain firm in his pledge to the Cardinal after signing in November.

It’ll be fun to see what Stinson brings to the Cardinal and what kind of impact he makes during his time on The Farm. It’ll also be interesting to see who else will be joining him and Crawford as part of this first recruiting class for Kyle Smith.

