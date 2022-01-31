Stanford commits Indya Nivar and Lauren Betts are McDonald’s All-Americans

Earlier this month, the 2022 McDonald’s All-American rosters were released and two Stanford women’s basketball commits made the final cut: 5-star guard Indya Nivar and 5-star post Lauren Betts. Nivar committed to Stanford in November while Betts committed to Stanford a little over a year ago in January of 2021. Betts was the first commit for Stanford in the 2022 class while Nivar was the third, committing about six weeks after Talana Lepolo.

The McDonald’s All-American Game features the best high school players in the country and is considered among the most prestigious honors a high school player can garner. Some of the game’s greatest players have been named McDonald’s All-Americans. For Stanford to have two players named to the McDonald’s All-American game speaks highly of the recruiting class that they have coming to The Farm next season.

This year’s McDonald’s All-American Game will be played in Chicago on March 29th. The girls game being played at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2 and the boys game to follow at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.