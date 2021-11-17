2022 5-star guard Indya Nivar commits to Stanford WBB

Earlier today, 2022 5-star point guard Indya Nivar out of Apex Friendship High School in Apex, North Carolina announced her commitment to Stanford. N.C. State was the other finalist. Nivar joins 5-star forward Lauren Betts and 4-star guard Talana Lepolo in the Cardinal’s 2022 class.

Listed at 5’9”, Nivar is quick with the ball and knows how to push it in transition. She has a really fluid stroke and is able to score in a variety of ways both around the rim and from the perimeter. She has really good court vision and knows how to get her teammates involved. She’s also very active on the perimeter and should provide the Cardinal with a sound presence on the defensive end as well.

Stanford has needed better production at the point guard position this year and by adding Nivar, they’ll be getting someone who can help address those needs. With Kiana Williams gone, there’s a bit of a void there and hopefully for Stanford, Nivar can fill that. Stanford already had a top five recruiting class in the nation prior to Nivar’s commitment. By adding her, they’re getting even more talented and allowing themselves to continue to remain one of the elite programs in the country.

Note: You can watch video of Nivar’s commitment ceremony here courtesy of HighSchoolOT.com.



