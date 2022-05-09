Alex Williams named Pac-12 Baseball Pitcher of the Week for May 9th

On Monday, Stanford senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams was named Pac-12 Baseball Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season (April 11th). Williams picked up the win on Friday against Cal, pitching 8.1 innings for zero earned runs, four hits, and two runs. Williams’ performance helped propel the Cardinal to a weekend sweep of the Golden Bears.

“I think what was working well was just filling it up,” Williams said after Friday’s performance. “I was filling up the zone really well especially with my fastball and I was able to throw pretty much all four pitches for strikes today, which was really cool to see. And at the end of the day these guys are good hitters, they made some at-bats tough on me, they refused to punch out sometimes, but I think just being able to fill up the zone and constantly just let my defense go to work is the key.”

As a result of his performance over Cal, Williams is now 6-1 on the year with a 1.95 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. Williams has been named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and also is on the National Pitcher of the Year Watchlist along with his teammate Quinn Mathews. It will be interesting to see if he’ll be able to win either of those awards and also if he’ll nab another Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week award before the season is over.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com