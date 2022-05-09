Alex Williams named a Senior CLASS Award finalist

Earlier this week, prior to the Cal series, Stanford senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams was named a finalist for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award for NCAA baseball. Williams had a fantastic outing against Cal on Friday night, helping the Cardinal secure a 6-2 victory. Their first of three wins over the Golden Bears this weekend. Williams, a Management Science & Engineering major, is now 6-1 on the year with a 1.95 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. Williams has been a part of two shutouts this year, one of which was a complete game shutout against Arizona State.

Below is the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. - Senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams was selected as a finalist for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award, as announced Thursday.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through June 6. Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches' votes to determine the winner.

The Senior CLASS Award recipient will be announced during the 2022 College World Series® in June.Williams has maintained a 3.42 GPA as he pursues a degree in management science & engineering.

On the field, Williams has compiled a 5-1 record with a 2.21 ERA while serving as Stanford's Friday night starter this year. His ERA currently ranks second in the Pac-12 and he garnered Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week on April 11 after tossing a three-hit shutout against Arizona State.

Williams is 4-0 with a 2.37 ERA in four career postseason starts. In 2019, Williams tossed a complete game in the postseason against Sacramento State and pitched a shutout against Texas Tech to punch the Cardinal's ticket to the 2021 CWS.

For his career, Williams has appeared in 40 games and made 35 starts. He owns a 20-5 record with a 2.51 ERA and 178 strikeouts over 197 1/3 innings.

2022 Senior CLASS Award Baseball Finalists:

Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

Jake Kuchmaner, East Carolina

Austin Peterson, UConn

Christian Policelli, Navy

RJ Schreck, Duke

Tanner Smith, Oregon

Kolby Somers, Oregon

Tyler Thomas, Baylor

Mitchell Verburg, Oregon State

Alex Williams, Stanford

