Quinn Mathews and Alex Williams on National Pitcher of the Year watch list

A pair of Stanford pitchers have been named to the 2022 National Pitcher of the Year Award watch list: Junior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews and senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams.

Both pitchers have had fantastic seasons so far. Mathews has a 6-1 record to go along with three saves and a 2.82 ERA while Williams has a 5-1 record to go along with a 2.21 ERA. Mathews has been a part of four team shut-outs while Williams has been a part of two, though one of them was a complete game shut-out (8-0 vs. Arizona State on April 8th).

While Stanford’s bullpen has been at times, to put it kindly, shaky, the regular starting rotation of Stanford has been solid all year and Mathews and Williams are of course a major part of that. On top of their normal starter roles, they’ve also been willing to step in as relief pitchers when needed. Especially Mathews. As Stanford looks to finish the 2022 season strong and make a deep post-season run, both of these guys will need to continue to bring their best stuff. If they do, another trip to Omaha very well could be in their future.

