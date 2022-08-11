Stanford WVB picked second in Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll

Earlier this week, Stanford women’s volleyball was picked to finish 2nd in the Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll with two first-place votes and a total of 107 points. Washington was picked to finish 1st with eight first-place votes and 117 total points. The full rankings are below:

1. Washington (8): 117 points

2. Stanford (2): 107 points.

3. UCLA (1): 98 points.

4. Oregon (1): 93 points.

5. USC: 87 points.

6. Washington State: 68 points.

7. Utah: 50 points.

8. Arizona State: 49 points.

9. Colorado: 46 points.

10. Arizona: 45 points.

11. Oregon State: 20 points.

12. California: 12 points.

In addition to being picked 2nd in the pre-season poll, Stanford also had three players named to the 15-player Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Redshirt junior outside hitter Caitie Baird, senior opposite Kendall Kipp, and sophomore setter Kami Miner, who was the 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Before officially beginning their regular season, Stanford will have their Cardinal & White Scrimmage on Friday, August 19th at 6:00 PM PT. The game will be at Maples Pavilion and free admission for the public. Stanford’s regular season will then begin the following week on Friday, August 26th at Lipscomb.

