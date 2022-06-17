2022 Stanford WVB schedule released

On Thursday, the 2022 Stanford women’s volleyball schedule was released. The Cardinal will open their season on the road at Lipscomb on Friday, August 26th before staying in Nashville to take on Tennessee State on Saturday, August 27th. Stanford will then head down to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators on Tuesday, August 30th. Stanford defeated Florida 3-1 last season on The Farm when the Gators were ranked #5 in the country.

The match at Florida will conclude Stanford’s three-match southern road swing as they’ll head back home to host Texas on Sunday, September 4th. Stanford fell to Texas 0-3 last season on the road when the Longhorns were ranked #1 in the country.

Following their home match against Texas, Stanford will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota to face Penn State on Friday, September 9th and Minnesota on Saturday, September 10th. Stanford faced both of these teams last year. Stanford fell to Minnesota 1-3 in the regular season in Eugene, Oregon before later falling to them in the second round of the NCAA tournament 0-3. Minnesota was ranked #13 in the regular season and #12 in the tournament. As for Penn State, Stanford defeated them 3-2 the following day in Eugene. Penn State was ranked #18 at the time.

After their trip to the Twin Cities, Stanford will then head to Lincoln, Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers on Tuesday, September 13th. Stanford defeated Nebraska 3-1 last season on The Farm. Nebraska was ranked #6 at the time.

Stanford will then conclude non-conference play with a home match against Louisville on Sunday, September 18th. Stanford did not play the Cardinals last season.

Pac-12 play will begin for Stanford with two road matches at Cal on Wednesday, September 21st and at Oregon on Sunday, September 25th. Like every team in the Pac-12, Stanford swept Cal last season as the Bears went winless in league. Against Oregon, Stanford lost both matches, so that’s a match that I’m sure they have circled on their calendars.

Stanford will then come home for a homestand against Washington on Friday, September 30th and Washington State on Sunday, October 2nd. Stanford lost both matches to Washington last season while winning both matches against Washington State.

Stanford will then hit the road to travel to the Rocky Mountains where they’ll face Colorado on Friday, October 7th and Utah on Sunday, October 9th. Stanford swept both Colorado and Utah last season. Utah was ranked #17 in both meetings.

Stanford will stay on the road to face Arizona on Friday, October 14th and Arizona State on Saturday, October 16th. Stanford beat both Arizona teams at home but got swept on the road last season.

Stanford will then come back home for a homestand against UCLA on Friday, October 21st and USC on Sunday, October 23rd. Stanford only faced the So Cal schools once last season, losing at home to then #19 UCLA and winning on the road at USC.

Stanford will then head to the Pacific Northwest to face Washington State on Friday, October 28th and Washington on Sunday, October 30th. Following the road trip at the Washington schools, Stanford will come back home to face Utah on Friday, November 4th and Colorado on Sunday, November 6th.

After hosting the Rocky Mountain schools, Stanford will head on the road to face USC on Thursday, November 10th and UCLA on Saturday, November 12th. Following the So Cal trip, Stanford will come back home to face Arizona State on Friday, November 18th and Arizona on Sunday, November 20th.

Stanford will then remain home to face Oregon State on Wednesday, November 23rd and Cal on Friday, November 25th. Stanford swept Oregon State last season.

Up next for Stanford will then be the post-season should they qualify. Stanford is looking to build on a season in which they lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Stanford has announced their incoming recruiting class and looks to combine that group with a solid returning core led by All-Americans junior outside hitter Caitie Baird and senior opposite Kendall Kipp.

