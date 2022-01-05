Stanford WBB vs. Oregon State scheduled for Jan. 9 postponed

The Stanford men’s basketball contest scheduled for Saturday against USC wasn’t the only postponement announced on Wednesday. Stanford women’s basketball announced that their home game scheduled for Sunday, January 9th against Oregon State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Beavers’ program. Stanford’s home game scheduled for Friday against Oregon is still on for 7:00 PM PT.

Below is the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. - Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon State program, Sunday's game between Stanford and the Beavers has been postponed. The Cardinal will work with Oregon State to reschedule a date for the contest.Stanford's next game is Friday, Jan. 7 vs. Oregon at Maples Pavilion.

For Stanford, obviously you don’t like to have games postponed. But unlike their men’s basketball counterparts, they’re at least not likely to suffer from too much rust as a result. Their main focus is on getting back the players who they missed on Sunday due to COVID protocols and if they’re unavailable on Friday, how they can beat the Ducks without them.

