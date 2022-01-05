Stanford MBB vs. USC scheduled for Jan. 8 postponed





On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball announced that their game against USC scheduled for Saturday, January 8th at home has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within their own program. The news comes three days after it was announced that Thursday’s home game against UCLA had also been postponed. Stanford’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday, January 12th at Washington State.

Below is the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford's game against USC scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Stanford program. The Pac-12 Conference will work with both schools to reschedule for a later date.

Stanford enters 2022 with an 8-4 overall record and a 1-1 mark in Pac-12 play. The Cardinal's next scheduled game is Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Washington State.

At this point, Stanford is getting quite a break. They were unable to play in the Diamond Head Classic title game in Hawaii, had Sunday’s game against Cal postponed, and now both of this week’s home games against the Los Angeles schools have been postponed as well. It’ll be interesting to see how the layover affects them and how rusty they’ll be when they do eventually get back on the court.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.