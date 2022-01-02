Stanford MBB vs. UCLA scheduled for Jan. 6 postponed

On Sunday, it was announced that the upcoming contest between Stanford men’s basketball and UCLA scheduled for Thursday, January 6th has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Stanford program that stem from last week’s Diamond Head Classic. Below is the release from Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford's game against UCLA scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Stanford program. The Pac-12 Conference will work with both schools to reschedule for a later date.

All tickets purchased for the home game vs. UCLA will be honored for the rescheduled date, once finalized. Ticket purchasers with questions should contact the Stanford Athletics Ticket Office via email at athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Stanford enters 2022 with an 8-4 overall record and a 1-1 mark in Pac-12 play. The Cardinal's next scheduled game is Saturday, Jan. 8 against No. 7/9 USC.

The news of the UCLA game being postponed obviously means it’s possible that the USC game on Saturday gets postponed as well. We know that some players had to stay back in Hawaii for a certain period of time until they could get cleared to come back and that head coach Jerod Haase along with assistant David Berkun stayed behind with them as well. So that obviously has made things harder for Stanford to get back on track.

Something to look for in the coming days is the status of the USC game. If that game is postponed as well, then it could be tough for Stanford to find a make-up date for both games. If the USC game is played, then it’s possible that Stanford plays UCLA on Monday. That would make the most sense at this juncture. Whatever happens, CardinalSportsReport.com will provide updates as they come in.

Note: Stanford released a video summarizing the two wins Stanford had at the Diamond Head Classic.

