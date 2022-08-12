Stanford WBB to host Tennessee and South Carolina

While parts of Stanford men’s basketball’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule has already been released, the women’s basketball schedule hasn’t had as many games revealed before the full schedule comes out. That said, two games have now been released, games that we already knew were coming, but nonetheless are really important:

On Sunday, November 20th, Stanford will host South Carolina. On Sunday, December 18th on ABC, Stanford will host Tennessee. Last season, Stanford played both teams on the road, defeating Tennessee 74-63 on Saturday, December 18th before falling to South Carolina 61-65 on Tuesday, December 21st.

The South Carolina game will hold a bit more weight as Stanford lost to them last season in addition to the fact that South Carolina will be coming in as the defending national champions. If there’s one game Stanford is most excited about this upcoming season, it’s definitely the rematch with South Carolina.

While a lot of teams shy away from playing a tough non-conference schedule, Tara VanDerveer has made it clear that she wants her team to play tough opponents in the non-conference portion of their season. It’s all about preparing for March. If they lose, that’s an opportunity for them to learn and grow. It’s as simple as that.

As far as when the rest of the non-conference schedule will get released, that part is not yet known. It all comes down to when contracts are signed. My guess is we’ll know by the start of September, but it’s possible it will take a bit longer than that.

