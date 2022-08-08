2022-23 Stanford MBB non-conference schedule starting to take shape

While the full 2022-23 Stanford men’s basketball schedule has not yet been released, their non-conference schedule is starting to take shape. Back in early July, we learned that Stanford has agreed to a home-and-home series with San Diego State with the first game being played on The Farm this season while the return game will be played at San Diego State the following season. Since then, a few more games have been revealed.

#1. Brew City Battle 2022: On Friday, November 11th, Stanford will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. It will be a unique game in that it will be played in a baseball stadium. There is a retractable roof, so this game won’t be played in the elements like football, but it still should be a rather interesting game and also a really good early test for the Cardinal.

#2. ESPN Events Invitational: On Thanksgiving weekend, Stanford will play in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida. Florida State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, and Siena will also be participating in this eight team tournament. Stanford will open up against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day at 1:30 PM ET.

#3. Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge: On Sunday, December 18th, Stanford will take on Texas in one of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge games at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

While there is still more of their schedule to be revealed, it’s clear that Stanford will have a strong non-conference schedule. The Brew City Battle against Wisconsin will in essence be a road game against one of the top programs in the Big Ten, the ESPN Events Invitational has a strong field, and the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge will basically be another road game as well against a strong Texas program. As Stanford looks to get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014, all of these games promise to be great opportunities for them to boost their tournament resume.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com