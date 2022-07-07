Stanford MBB and San Diego State agree to home-and-home series

On Thursday, San Diego State men’s basketball announced that they have agreed to a home-and-home series with Stanford. The first game will played on The Farm this upcoming season (2022-23) with the return game being played at San Diego State the following season (2023-24).

The Aztecs are coming off a season in which they went 23-9 overall and 13-4 in the Mountain West. The Aztecs went on to lose to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Senior guard Matt Bradley, who transferred to San Diego State from Cal, will be back after averaging 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game on 43.8% shooting from the field, 40.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.9% shooting from the foul line.

As for Stanford, they’ll be featuring sophomore forward Harrison Ingram, who averaged 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game and senior forward Spencer Jones, who averaged a team-high 12.0 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds. Stanford also has a strong recruiting class coming in: 2022 4-star small forwards Jaylen Thompson and Ryan Agarwal as well as Davidson grad transfer Michael Jones. Stanford hopes to improve on last season’s Pac-12 tournament success and make a run to the 2023 NCAA tournament.

If Stanford is going to make the NCAA tournament next season, having quality out-of-conference opponents like San Diego State is key. The fact that they’ll be playing at home next season is nice for Stanford and could end up being a really critical part of their tournament resume. This game certainly will be one for Stanford fans to circle on their calendars. As one who covered Matt Bradley during his days at Cal, I too will have this one circled. It’ll be fun for me to see him play live once again. And this time in a game where both teams are eying a post-season run.

