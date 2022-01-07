Stanford WBB adds home game vs. Gonzaga for Sunday, Jan. 9

On Friday, Stanford women’s basketball announced that they’ll face Gonzaga at home on Sunday, January 9th at 3:00 PM PT. The game will air on Stanford Live Stream. This comes after news of Oregon State being unable to play due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

Below is the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. - In lieu of Stanford's originally scheduled contest with Oregon State on Sunday, Jan. 9 being postponed, the Cardinal has added a replacement game with Gonzaga at Maples Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. and the contest will be available on the Stanford Live Stream. Stanford and the Zags have already met once this year, up in Spokane, with the Cardinal earning a come-from-behind 66-62 victory.

As was said in the release, this will be the second time Stanford faces Gonzaga this season as they met back on November 21st in Spokane, Washington. Stanford won that game 66-62. Stanford of course could have chosen to take the day off, but they elected to instead schedule a quality opponent and keep themselves sharp.

Note: Stanford welcomes Oregon to Maples Pavilion tonight.

