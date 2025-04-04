Stanford OL Jake Maikkula enters transfer portal

On Friday, March 28th, Stanford offensive lineman Jake Maikkula joined wide receiver Mudia Reuben and outside linebacker/edge rusher David Bailey by entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer after three years on The Farm. He has two years of eligibility due to redshirting his true freshman season.

Maikkula was becoming a solid offensive lineman for the Cardinal. At 6’5”, 295 pounds, he has the ability to play guard, center, and tackle, making him rather versatile. As a redshirt freshman (academic sophomore), he played in eight games and started five games at guard. And then last season as a redshirt sophomore (academic junior), he played in all 12 games, making 11 starts at multiple positions on the offensive line.

Pass blocking has been a major strength for Maikkula. Last season he was the highest rated offensive lineman on the team in pass blocking with at least seven games played per Pro Football Focus. The season before, he was the second-highest graded pass blocker on Stanford’s offensive line.

Stanford obviously would love to have had Maikkula back, but due to a variety of factors, he is entering the portal looking for a new home now that he has his degree in hand. Given he’s from the state of Colorado, obviously the Buffaloes are a team that might give him a look. He actually took an official visit to Boulder while in high school. Virginia, Nebraska, Duke, and Cal got him on an official visit while Minnesota and Kansas State got him on an unofficial visit. So those are some other programs that can be expected to be in the mix to land him as well as Colorado.

It should be interesting to see where Maikkula lands and what kind of impact he makes at his next stop. Especially since he has two more years of eligibility.

