In recent years Stanford's safety position has been staffed by converts from cornerback and has been shorthanded at times. Arizona native Lathan Ransom would be an immediate impact player in the 2020 class and he named Stanford as one of his top 14 schools.

Ransom earned an offer from Stanford July 27 after the Friday Night Lights camp where he competed in several reps with Cardinal commit John Humphreys. Ransom matched up well with the 6-5 Humphreys, who is a Rivals 150 prospect himself.

Ransom described to Cardinal Sports Report what it felt like to get what was then his ninth offer: "I was so happy it almost brought me to tears," he told Cardinal Sports Report. "It caught me by surprise. I already had my head down and didn’t think it was going to happen at all. Then he (David Shaw) came back up to me.”

Since then most of the other schools on Ransom's list offered the fast rising prospect. He's been busy visiting as many of the schools as he can and Stanford faces tough competition to earn his commitment.

The Cardinal will almost certainly need to get Ransom back on campus again to remain a top contender.

