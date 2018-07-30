Just as disappointment was setting in for Lathan Ransom at the end of barbecue dinner Friday night at Stanford, he got the news he was hoping to hear from head coach David Shaw. Stanford decided to offer the 2020 safety after a strong showing at the Friday Night Lights camp.

After a tremendous workout with Coach Akina and campus tour, I am extremely excited to say I have been offered my 9th scholarship to one of my dream schools Stanford University!!! Thank you @CoachAkina @LancerFBcoach @StanfordFball pic.twitter.com/Tr72xoOPRo

"I was so happy it almost brought me to tears," he told Cardinal Sports Report. "It caught by surprise. I already had my head down and didn’t think it was going to happen at all. Then he (Shaw) came back up to me.”

Ransom described Stanford as a dream school and one that has been close to his heart for several years already. The visit firmly established the Cardinal at the forefront of his thinking, even as he acknowledged he has a long way to go with his process.

"It’s definitely going to be up there. I don’t know where I want to go, yet, and I’m going to start focusing on that after my junior season. I’ll get my top schools that I want to go there. I definitely enjoyed my time at Stanford."

As usual for Stanford's junior days, it was packed with experiences meant to wow visitors. The campus opened Ransom's eyes -- "It really doesn’t get much better than that" -- and he sat down with a biology professor who impressed him with her fandom of the program and treatment of the football players.

"It was cool to see that football players aren’t treated any more special at Stanford than anyone else. It was cool to see all that," he said.

The interactions that made the strongest impression on Ransom were with the coaches and other recruits on campus.

"All the coaches were so nice and so welcoming. It felt really genuine," he said.

"I like how Coach (Duane) Akina kept it real with me. He didn’t sugarcoat anything and that’s how I want it to be like. Don’t lie to me. Keep it honest with me and that’s all I want. That’s how all the coaches are (at Stanford). They were serious. It was a business trip and it was an awesome experience.

"I hung out with the DBs most of the time and that’s who I got to know. Trent McDuffie and Jonathan McGill are two guys I got close with during the trip. I was the only kid who didn’t have an offer. I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was cool to be around them."