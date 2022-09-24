Earlier this week, Stanford released their depth chart in advance of Saturday’s game at Washington. Below are some notes and thoughts. For the full depth chart, click here.

The first thing of note is that with E.J. Smith out, Casey Filkins slides into the top running back position with Caleb Robinson and Brendon Barrow both sharing the number two spot. It’s going to be a run by committee approach this weekend with the goal of Filkins staying fresh enough to make the type of explosive plays that Stanford believes he is capable of making.

As a result of Branson Bragg’s retirement, Levi Rogers is now the starter at right guard. Bragg was the starter/co-starter for the first two games before his announcement. Now the job belongs to Rogers.

Staying with the offensive line, an announcement that has come out after the depth chart was released is the news that starting right tackle Myles Hinton is out for the week and won’t travel. For more of my thoughts on that, click here.

On the special teams side, with E.J. Smith out, that means there are some changes made to the kick return/punt return positions. Bryce Farrell or Casey Filkins will man kick return while Filkins or Farrell or Michael Wilson will man punt return. Looks like that will be a committee approach as well.

The rest of the depth chart is as expected. No changes or surprises. As one can tell, the changes for this week were on offense and special teams. Defense stays as is.

