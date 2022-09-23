On Friday, Stanford announced that junior right tackle Myles Hinton will not play on Saturday at Washington nor will he make the trip. Below is the team statement:

“Stanford’s Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football David Shaw announced on Friday that right tackle Myles Hinton (injury) will not make the trip to, or play at, Washington Saturday night (7:30 p.m., FS1).”

CardinalSportsReport.com has been informed that Hinton is out with a concussion that occurred in the USC game and that freshman offensive tackle Fisher Anderson will be making the trip in Hinton’s stead.

As far as who will get the start in place of Hinton, junior right tackle Connor McLaughlin is number two on the depth chart behind Hinton, so he’d be the logical candidate. It’s also possible Stanford roles with senior Barrett Miller, who is backing up both senior left guard Jake Hornibrook and senior left tackle Walter Rouse. Or perhaps some combination of the two.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com