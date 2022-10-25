On Monday, the Pac-12 released their preseason All-Pac-12 men’s basketball teams for the 2022-23 season. Both Stanford senior forward Spencer Jones and Stanford sophomore forward Harrison Ingram were selected to the Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team. Both players will be representing Stanford at this week’s Pac-12 Media Days.

Jones really came alive late in the season last year, averaging 27.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in the Pac-12 tournament, making the Pac-12 Tournament All-Tournament team as a result. As for Ingram, he was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last year, establishing himself as one of the more talented freshmen in the country.

Having two guys on their roster who made the Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team just underscores the fact that Stanford is expected to make a real leap this season and get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. They have the talent, they have the veteran leadership, they have the guard play, and they should also have the hunger. This really does feel like a season where the stars are aligning for Stanford to get back to the dance. It’ll be really interesting to see if that ends up coming to fruition.

