2022 Pac-12 Basketball Media Days will be next week (Tuesday October 25th & Wednesday 26th) and the conference has announced who will be in attendance for each school. Representing Stanford men’s basketball along with head coach Jerod Haase will be senior forward Spencer Jones and sophomore forward Harrison Ingram.

Stanford is coming off a season in which they went 16-16 overall and 8-12 in the Pac-12. Stanford came alive at the end of the season, defeating Arizona State 71-70 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament before taking Arizona to the wire, losing by just four points (84-80) in the quarterfinals.

Both Spencer Jones and Harrison Ingram were key pieces for the Cardinal last season. Jones averaged 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season and made the Pac-12 Tournament All-Tournament team after averaging 27.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in both tournament games. Ingram averaged 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game and was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Jones and Ingram look to build on the success they had last year and help Stanford get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.

Stanford will get their season started on Monday, November 7th at home against Pacific at 11:00 AM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

