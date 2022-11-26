On Saturday at 8:00 PM PT on FS1 and KNBR 1050 AM radio, Stanford football will welcome BYU to The Farm for Senior Day. Stanford comes in at 3-8 overall and 1-8 in the Pac-12 while BYU comes in at 6-5 overall.

Last time out: Last week, Stanford fell to Cal on the road in the 125th Big Game by a final score of 27-20.

On BYU: The Cougars have been an up and down team all season long. They notched an impressive victory at home over Baylor who was #9 in the nation at the time, but then got blown out the next week at #24/#25 Oregon. They had a four game losing skid in the middle of the year, but now have won two games in a row, hoping to make it three with a win over the Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Their quarterback Jaren Hall is fantastic and can beat teams with both his arm and his legs. He has thrown 29 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and 3,078 yards on the year. He’s a very dangerous weapon that Stanford will have to contain.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is very dangerous: 592 receiving yards, 45 receptions, and 5 receiving touchdowns; 171 rushing yards, 22 attempts, and 4 rushing touchdowns. He’s one of the most dynamic weapons they have and will look to have a big night in this game.

Their top tackler on defense is sophomore linebacker Ben Bywater. He has 78 total tackles on the year and does a great job flying around on defense. He’ll look to wreak havoc in this one for sure.

For more on BYU, check out the Q&A I did with my brother Jake, who watches every game and knows the Cougars as well as anyone I know.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is take care of the ball. When they take care of the ball, they can hang around and make games interesting. If they are turning it over, they really struggle and things can fall apart pretty fast.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is contain Hall. He’s very dynamic and they can’t let him run around on them. If he goes off, it’ll be a long night for the Cardinal.

Finally, Stanford needs to just go out there and have fun. It’s been a long year, things haven’t gone their way, but if they can get back to just having some fun playing the game, loosen up, and enjoy this one last ride of the year, that could push them over the top.

Prediction: Jake has BYU winning 24-17. I think that’s a pretty sound prediction. So in a spirt of holiday giving or whatever, I’ll let Jake’s prediction be mine as well. I really don’t have a reason to strongly oppose his read on this game. Should be interesting to see how it all shakes out.

